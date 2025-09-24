TOURISM Minister Rodney Sikumba has appealed to journalists to help market the tourism sector, stating that no one knows Zambia better than a Zambian journalist. During an interaction with journalists covering this year’s tourism week in Livingstone, Sikumba said he was puzzled by why journalists tend to keep quiet when they come across fake news. “You are a journalist, a Zambian and certainly from Livingstone, and you see an article which is a blatant lie. And you, as a journalist, have facts in your hands and you don’t counter. We watch, there are certain lies that are making the rounds, and I am looking at the media as to who is going to counter, and everyone goes quiet. We only...