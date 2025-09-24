PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has assured First Quantum Minerals and other investors that government is committed to improving the operating environment, as well as the rule of law. President Hichilema says government has paid particular attention to the mining sector because it was in decline before the new administration took office. Speaking when the First Quantum Minerals delegates paid a courtesy call at State House, President Hichilema said government was delighted that the company’s leadership and investors have responded by bringing more investments. “We want to assure you of our desire to continue improving the operating environment, the rule of law, and orderliness. But also really, issues around dealing with those issues that affect investments and it will be nice to...