UPND National Chairman Collins Maoma says the party has done remarkably well in the four years it has been in power. He was responding to comments by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Antonio Mwanza, who branded the UPND as one of the most unpopular political parties in Southern Africa. In an interview, Monday, Maoma questioned the basis for such claims, citing the UPND’s by-election victories as a measure of the party’s popularity. “Right now, President Hakainde Hichilema has united the country, which was not there, there was a division. When you go into by-elections, there was total chaos, mayhem. Even you there, the journalist, if you are found wearing a red T-shirt, you would have been beaten. This time, everyone...