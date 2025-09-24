THE Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has appealed to government to pay all farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) this season by 31st October, 2025. ZNFU president Jervis Zimba says timely payments will allow farmers to adequately prepare for the next farming season while keeping up their morale to grow maize. In an interview, Tuesday, Zimba warned that delayed payments risk discouraging farmers, stressing that early disbursements were crucial if the country was to meet its long-term maize production target of 10 million metric tons. “We just want to urge government that they should speed up the payment. If you look at what is happening now, the issue here is the rainy season, we can see...