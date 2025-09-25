FORMER secretary to the cabinet Leslie Mbula says President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent comment about ambassadors serves as a warning to those who are not performing well that they may be recalled. Mbula says appointments are made with good intentions, with the hope that appointees will perform according to expectations. Commenting on President Hichilema’s remarks that government was aware of which ambassadors were working hard and which ones were not, Mbula noted that the President wanted to help those who were not working hard by reminding them of their role. “The job of the appointing authority is to appoint. And appointments are made with a very good intention, hoping that the appointees are going to perform according to expectations. Sometimes, it’s...