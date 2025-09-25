ZAMBIA We Want Secretary General Muhabi Lungu says the party will have a re-run for its presidential candidate next week after failing to secure a clear win during its convention on Tuesday. In an interview, Wednesday, Lungu said former Minister Kapembwa Simbao finished first in the race but did not garner the required 50 percent plus 1 of the vote. He said Simbao would now compete against Ernest Mwape, adding that the party hoped to have a flagbearer by next week. “The convention went well, we elected all positions that people applied for. But according to our electoral rules, any candidate has to get 50 + 1 in order to be elected for a position. So if there are two...