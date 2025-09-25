SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says despite emergency tariffs being in effect, people only pay for the electricity they consume. Her clarification came after Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo questioned why citizens were being subjected to increased tariffs with less power supply. In response, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote argued that no one was paying for power they did not receive. However, Kampyongo rose on a point of order, stating that Chikote had not adequately responded to his question. “I am raising a Point of Order pursuant to Standing Orders 71. I was meant to raise this point of order contemporaneously on the Minister of Energy who has since disappeared like electricity. Was he in order to...