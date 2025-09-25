SHIWANG’ANDU PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says Zambia continues to lose football games because Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu is focused on campaigning in ward elections. Kampyongo rose on a point of order in the National Assembly on Tuesday after Nkandu had responded to Muchinga MP Emmanuel Banda, who had asked whether government had plans to empower youths in his constituency. Nkandu responded by saying that government was rolling out various youth empowerment programmes in all constituencies. “Government has a lot of interventions when it comes to sports. We’re aware that it’s difficult for young people in the rural parts to access sports equipment. So we’ve come up with the rural youth sports development programme to give equipment to young...