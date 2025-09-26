SECOND Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo says Government Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa was in order to state that employment and other factors affecting the nation only started going down when the PF took over government in 2011. Moyo says the Chief Whip was basing his facts on a time when there was a transition between the MMD and the PF. His response came after Chilubi PF MP Mulenga Fube raised a point of order in Parliament on Wednesday, questioning whether Mulusa was being factual or was misleading Zambians by stating that employment and other factors only started going down when the PF took over. But before he could finish raising his point of order, Moyo interrupted him,...