THE Socialist Party says President Hakainde Hichilema will leave office next year, just like Malawi’s Lazarus Chakwera, who served only one term. Socialist Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says unless the UPND government performs a miracle before the 2026 elections, they are likely to be voted out of office. Commenting on the just ended presidential elections in Malawi, where Dr Chakwera conceded defeat to President-elect Peter Mutharika, Kaunda said it was unfortunate that Zambia lost former president Edgar Lungu, who he believed was supposed to return to power. “It’s unfortunate that we lost the former president because it’s been very clear in the past two, three years that Lungu was supposed to come back and take over the leadership...