NDC leader Saboi Imboela says the Tonse Alliance is not the right vehicle to challenge the ruling party, arguing that its structure gives too much power to one party and lacks respect for other political players. In an interview, Wednesday, Imboela argued that giving one party dominance over others by making PF the anchor party undermined the spirit of an alliance. “Well, although we have seen the politics that the UPND has played is that number one, they have grabbed PF from the real owners of PF. And Tonse Alliance for example, if you look at their constitution, it’s a very bad constitution, the things that we denied as UKA, we denied them to say no we can’t. We cannot...