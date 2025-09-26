UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta says removing the UPND government from power will retard development. Recently, former Labour minister Fackson Shamenda warned that the UPND should not be too comfortable with the lack of opposition, as any force that would swallow up the PF structures, which are still intact, would give them competition. He said the ruling party should also worry about the trend that the number of years ruling parties were in power had been reducing since the UNIP era. But commenting on that in an interview, Thursday, Mwaliteta said the UPND needed to be supported, arguing that in 10 years, people would see that President Hakainde Hichilema meant business. He, however, argued that President Hichilema would not...