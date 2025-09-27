THE Hong Kong government and Zambia have signed three landmark agreements to enhance legal cooperation, covering the surrender of fugitive offenders, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and the transfer of sentenced persons. In a statement, Friday, it was announced that the signing of the agreements represented an important step forward in legal cooperation between the two governments. “The Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, and the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Jack Mwiimbu, signed bilateral agreements on the surrender of fugitive offenders (SFO), mutual legal assistance in criminal matters (MLA) and the transfer of sentenced persons (TSP) in the Central Government Offices today (September 26) on behalf of the Government of...