CATHOLIC Priest Fr Chalwe Chonde has noted that people find it easier to pay government taxes than to contribute tithe at church. Fr Chonde further says it’s unfortunate that government or church projects take many years to be completed because people usually want to benefit from the resources themselves. During his homily, Fr Chonde said personal projects were usually prioritised at the expense of church projects. “Cyrus declared that you must start building a Temple. An outsider started building bit by bit, but it was still at box level. Church projects do not develop. We act as if we’re cursed. This is why Haggai got upset. Look at your personal projects, your houses are built very well, but the house...