VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says while politicians may try to politicise the energy crisis, citizens understand that the long hours of load shedding are due to the severe drought the country has faced. Vice-President Nalumango notes that while other countries prepared for climate change by diversifying their energy sources, Zambia lagged behind, stating that the underinvestment in renewable energy sources like solar is a lack of foresight on the part of previous administrations. Speaking when she debated President Hakainde Hichilema’s speech that was made during the opening of the 5th session of the 13th National Assembly, Thursday, Vice-President Nalumango said the country would have been in a blackout by now had it not been for the investments made by the UPND...