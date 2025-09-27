Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu speaks during the Pass-Out Parade for the 367 Immigration assistants at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th September 2024 - Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Huawei Technologies to develop an AI-powered smart border management system aimed at enhancing Zambia’s frontier security. According to a statement issued by his Principal Public Relations Officer, Mwala Kalaluka, Mwiimbu said the MoU was aimed at using digital transformation to build a safer and more secure Zambia. “The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security and China’s Huawei Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding which, among other critical areas, is aimed at developing a smart border management system using artificial intelligence and advanced surveillance to better secure Zambia’s frontiers. Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu who officiated at the...