LUKASHYA PF MP George Chisanga says the 2026 National Budget is a repetition of what citizens have heard, stating that it is unlikely that government will effectively implement it. And Chisanga says it is unreasonable for government to continue increasing the CDF when the disbursement of funds is problematic and negatively impacts the implementation of projects. In an interview, Friday, Chisanga expressed disappointment over the K26 billion that had been allocated to the health sector, calling it a drop in the ocean. “[My] general overview is that this budget has now become monotonous. It is a sing-song kind of budget; it’s a vain repetition of what we’ve heard so many times. If you heard the Minister, he was backing what...