MAZABUKA police have apprehended a 30-year-old cop for allegedly defiling his girlfriend’s six-year-old daughter. According to a statement issued by Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka, the victim’s mother, who co-habits with the suspect, reported the matter on September 26, around 22:14 hours. “She reported that her six-year-old daughter had been allegedly defiled by a 30-year-old man of the same compound, who also happens to be a police officer. The incident is reported to have occurred between September 21 and September 26, 2025, at an unmarked house in Motel Compound, Mazabuka District. Brief facts of the matter are that the reporter is in a relationship with the accused, and the two have been cohabiting since May 2025. On the...