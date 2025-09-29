UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says government’s decision to increase electricity supply to low-income areas is not motivated by next year’s elections, but by the desire to improve the livelihoods of Zambians. Recently, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote announced that government had begun supplying 10 to 15 hours of electricity to low-income areas. A ground check by News Diggers confirmed that townships such as Matero, Chaisa, Garden, Mandevu, and Chawama were indeed receiving power within that range. In an interview on Sunday, Imenda stressed that the improvement in electricity supply was driven by genuine concern for the people, not politics. “We are not doing this for elections; we are doing this because we care for the people. We want the...