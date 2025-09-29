MINISTRY of Health Assistant Director for Health Promotion, Dr Kalangwa Kalangwa, says sickle cell disease is one of Zambia’s most common inherited blood disorders. Dr Kalangwa also says government is doing all it can to ensure early diagnosis of sickle cell and consistent access to life-saving medication. Speaking at the first annual sickle cell splash run on Saturday, Dr Kalangwa said the event was not only about fitness but also about raising awareness of the disease. “It is truly a privilege for me to be with you this morning, as we gather to commemorate sickle cell awareness month through the sickle cell splash run. Today, we are running not only for fitness but for awareness, solidarity and above all hope....