STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema is this week expected to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for a three-day working visit. He announced that during the visit, President Hichilema will have a meeting with King Charles III in Scotland, a meeting which was extended at the King’s own invitation. In a statement, Monday, Hamasaka said in London, President Hichilema would attend an investment-focused forum, bringing together business leaders and policy stakeholders to explore opportunities for deeper economic collaboration. “President Hakainde Hichilema will travel to the United Kingdom (UK) this week for a three-day working visit, during which he will have an audience with His Majesty King Charles Ill in Scotland, at the King’s invitation....