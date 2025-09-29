L-r: Wusakile PF Member of Parliament Pavyuma Kalobo, Mumbwa UPND Member of Parliament Credo Nanjuwa and Mafinga PF Member of Parliament Jacob Siwale following the proceedings at the National Dialogue Forum at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 9, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

WE are assuring investors that, from what we have done so far in the past four years, President Hakainde Hichilema is coming back in 2026, says Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa. Speaking after inspecting the Livingstone Royal and Country Golf Club, which will be the venue of the 2025 Southern Province Investment Expo scheduled for October 12 to 16, Nanjuwa said President Hichilema was sure to retain power, looking at the economic growth he had achieved in four years. “We are assuring investors that, from what we have done so far in the past four years in economic growth, [it] is assuring that President Hakainde Hichilema is coming back. So I can assure and encourage the investors that the leadership...