HOUSE of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Choongo says traditional leaders want big constituencies delimited immediately in order to improve the effectiveness of the Community Development Fund (CDF). Chief Choongo notes that it is unfair that constituencies that have large populations receive the same amount of CDF as constituencies that have smaller populations. In a recent interview, Chief Choongo revealed that during a meeting that the chiefs held with President Hakainde Hichilema last week on Wednesday, the traditional leaders pointed out that CDF had not been very impactful in some constituencies due to their sizes. “Many chiefs submitted that some constituencies that we have are too big so they are saying, in as much as government is saying CDF is working, in...