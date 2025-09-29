THE Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) says it will start enforcing new compulsory standards to protect public safety as well as promote consumer and environmental protection on October 1, 2025. Speaking during the official opening of the media workshop on new compulsory standards, ZCSA Executive Director Gerald Chizinga said the new compulsory standards were aimed at enhancing the agency’s role in protecting the health and safety of citizens. “Currently, ZCSA regulates 61 imported and locally manufactured products covering food products, beverages, chemicals, household electrical and similar appliances, fuel, fertilizers, used motor vehicles, cement and used textile products, among others. However, on October 1, 2025, ZCSA will start enforcing new compulsory standards to protect public safety and health and promote consumer...