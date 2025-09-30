DOLIKA Banda says the gender of a running mate doesn’t matter, stressing that character, commitment to the country, and love of man are the qualities she will consider for her running mate. Meanwhile, Banda argues that Zambia needs to aim for a GDP of around $80 billion to meaningfully uplift its people. Asked what she was looking for in a running mate and whether it mattered if the candidate was a man or a woman on Radio Phoenix’s “Let the People Talk” programme, Friday, Banda said qualities like integrity and a shared commitment were what mattered. “For me, it doesn’t matter what gender the running mate is; what matters is the character of that individual. So, for me, character will...