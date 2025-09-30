LUAPULA Province Minister Nason Musonda says he is grateful to God for choosing President Hakainde Hichilema to be the one to free the country from the shackles of economic mismanagement. Musonda also says it is heartbreaking that Luapula Province was portrayed as a land of beautiful roads and a bedroom for the PF when the reality is the opposite. Speaking when he debated President Hichilema’s speech in Parliament, Thursday, Musonda said the country was in ICU four years ago, but things have now improved. “I would have loved the members on your left to be around because they impoverished Luapula Province. As I begin to debate the presidential speech, allow me to thank President Hakainde Hichilema for the well-articulated address...