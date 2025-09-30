TOURISM Minister Rodney Sikumba says government plans to legalise the sale of game meat in supermarkets, restaurants and butcheries to deter poaching. Speaking at the commemoration of World Tourism Day on Saturday at Fall Park Mall in Livingstone, Sikumba said by Christmas this year, people should be able to access legal game meat. “I am delighted that for us as a Ministry, we want to allow our citizens to access game meat. Yes, we have a lot of meat out there, but we want legal game meat to be easily accessed in supermarkets, in restaurants and otherwise. We want to make it extremely unpopular for people to poach. I can safely tell you that come Christmas, most of you will...