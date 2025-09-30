CHIEF Nyakaseya of Ikelenge District in North-Western Province says the UPND government should be left to govern alone without its alliance partners, arguing that they are misleading the President and causing division in the provinces. He has singled out people like former vice presidents Enoch Kavindele and Nevers Mumba among others as those giving the President false information. In an interview, Monday, Chief Nyakaseya said the presence of MMD members within the UPND alliance was creating problems in the provinces. “You know with me, what I can assure you is that UPND is a ruling party. [What is] disturbing the President is the alliance, these people like Kavindele and others like Nevers Mumba. Let the young man rule Zambia [rather]...