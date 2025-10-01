THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Kalabo District Health Director Dr Neto Mbwayu for corrupt practices involving K43,000. The ACC has also arrested and charged former Mansa District Hospital administrator Jackson Kaunda for allowing a company he was a partner in to supply goods and services to the Hospital. In a statement, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono disclosed that Dr Mbwayu, 42, of Winela area in Kalabo, had been charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with applicable guidelines relating to procurement. “The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Mongu has arrested and charged Dr Neto Mbwayu, the District Health Director for Kalabo District, for corruption involving K43,000.00. He has also been charged with one count of Making...