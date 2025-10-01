POLICE in Chambishi District say they have received a report of trespass involving a German freelance journalist after she was found speaking to residents of Kalusale area near NFC Africa Mining. In a statement issued, Wednesday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said some Sino mine police officers, while conducting routine patrols on September 30, found Rebecca Stegmann, aged 30, speaking to some residents in Kalusale. Chilabi said Stegmann was warned and advised to follow the established procedures and obtain permission from management before engaging in any activities within the mine’s area. “Chambishi Police Station received a report of trespass that occurred on September 30, 2025, around 13:30 hours at NFC Africa Mining in Kalusale area, Chambishi. Brief facts...