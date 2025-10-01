SOME prosecutors who were dismissed from the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for failing to attain law degrees say their employment was unjustly terminated, arguing that some prosecutors without LLBs have remained with the Authority. Meanwhile, some former administrative employees have complained that the Authority did not follow due process in terminating their contracts of employment. However, NPA Chief Administrator Cassandra Soko says the prosecutors whose contracts have not been terminated are those who are actively pursuing law degrees. The NPA recently clarified that it separated with staff who had failed to meet the contractual requirement of attaining a Bachelor of Laws degree. In an interview, Friday, Charles Sole, one of the affected prosecutors, argued that acquiring an LLB was not...