ZESCO Limited says it is using positive discrimination by allowing 10 to 15 hours of power supply to low-income residential areas. And the utility says the country has recorded a bumper harvest due to the increased power supply channeled to farmers. Speaking during Zesco’s Malaiti Monday Programme, Zesco Director of Corporate Support Services Chama Nsabika said the utility was trying to cushion the power deficit by prioritising low-income areas that had been highly impacted. “In pretty much any social and economic system you will find there are aspects of welfare that’s rooted in equity and compassion, so [we are] aiming to get to a place of fairness. When you relate it to the crisis, everybody is feeling it. We all...