KAMFINSA PF MP Christopher Kang’ombe says he would like to see an allocation of funds towards mining exploration. During the 2026 National Budget presentation last Friday, Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane proposed that government will spend K1.2 billion on mining-related activities. Reacting to this in an interview, Monday, Kang’ombe said now that mapping had been done, there was a need to see how much funds had been allocated towards exploration. “My immediate reaction when I look at the difference between this figure and what was allocated last year, the figures are not significantly different but I think it’s a good start. What I would want to see thirdly is an allocation towards exploration. I did not...