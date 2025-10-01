FORMER Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo’s conduct towards the traffic police officer who mounted a roadblock early on Monday morning was like that of a cadre, and not befitting of a minister. Matambo dressed down some traffic police officers who had mounted a roadblock around 07:00 hours, thereby slowing the flow of traffic. The minister was on his way to officiate at the handover ceremony of a classroom and ablution block at Kamirenda Primary School, built by the FNB Foundation in Luanshya District. A visibly angry Matambo questioned one of the traffic police officers, demanding to know why they were mounting a roadblock while people were driving to work. He said the police officers...