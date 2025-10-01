MINISTRY of Education PS for Technical Services Dr Kelvin Mambwe says NAQEZ’s analysis of the 2026 education budget allocation is too narrow because it doesn’t look at the bigger picture of how the education sector is being funded. Recently, NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa expressed disappointment over the 2026 National Budget’s allocation of only 13 percent to the education sector. He said due to the limited funds allocated towards the sector, the country would not see salary scale upgrades for teachers and effective implementation of the new curriculum. In an interview, Monday, Dr Mambwe explained that education funding comes from two sources, which is the Ministry and additional support from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). “I want to issue a...