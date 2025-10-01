FORMER minister of national planning and development Lucky Mulusa says if the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) conducts free and fair elections next year, the UPND will be voted out of power. And Mulusa says most Zambians fail to identify their Cabinet ministers because they do not interact with people. Meanwhile, Mulusa says Zambians are crying because President Hakainde Hichilema has not lived up to their expectations. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM, Monday, Mulusa said there was more aggressiveness in defending government policy under Levy Mwanawasa’s administration compared to the UPND government. “I want to believe if the election is going to be carried out fairly, no violence, a fair Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), a conducive environment...