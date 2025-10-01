POLITICAL analyst Dr Neo Simutanyi says winning a presidential election in Zambia requires more than gender considerations, but also the need for regional balance and complementary running mates to secure nationwide support. Meanwhile, Dr Simutanyi says maybe Dolika Banda is waiting for opposition alliances like the Tonse and UKA Alliance to pick their presidential candidates before she positions herself politically. His remarks follow after Banda said the gender of a running mate doesn’t matter, stressing that character, commitment to the country, and love of man are the qualities she will consider for her running mate. In an interview, Tuesday, Dr Simutanyi said future presidential candidates should adopt the approach used by president Lungu and President Hichilema by selecting running mates...