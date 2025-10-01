HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima has confirmed that Zambia will continue receiving support from the United States government for HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and other health priorities. Dr Muchima announced that the US government would provide reduced funding to Zambia through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) from October 2025 to March 2026. Meanwhile, Dr Muchima added that Zambia will receive a six-month injectable antiretroviral (ARV) for HIV prevention, directly from the US government. Speaking during a bilateral engagement with the leadership of the U.S. Bureau for Global Health Security and Diplomacy (GHSD) in New York, Dr Muchima noted that Zambia had made significant strides in combating HIV. However, according to a statement posted on the Ministry of Health...