LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo says members of parliament are elated with the increment of the Constituency Development Fund to K40 million per constituency. And Sialubalo says some people can’t see the developmental projects under CDF because of inadequate communication from the local authorities about what is being implemented. Speaking when he featured on Phoenix FM, Sialubalo said people must take an interest in knowing what was actually happening in their constituencies. “From the time UPND formed government in 2021, you saw the increment in CDF to K25.7 million from K1.6 million. In 2023, it jumped to K28.3 million. In 2024, even when we were in severe drought we saw the increment to K30.1 million. In 2025,...