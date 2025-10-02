A HOMELESS former Evelyn Hone art student, now a resident at Maramba Old People’s Home in Livingstone, is appealing for help to train children before he dies. Samson Sakala, 74, says he was trained in fine arts at Evelyn Hone in the 1970s and now fears dying of depression if he fails to transfer his knowledge to children. He emotionally revealed that he still has relatives who could take care of him but have instead abandoned him, noting that one is the wife of a senior law enforcement officer in Lusaka. “I have this talent of art. When I was a little kid, I used to draw anything that I looked at. I would draw animals and anything that interested...