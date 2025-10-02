HOUSE of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Choongo says government should consider increasing allowances for traditional leaders, following the 25 percent increment in money allocated to chiefs’ affairs in the 2026 national budget. And NGOCC Executive Director Anne Anamela says government should have increased the value of the Social Cash Transfer from the current K400 to at least K1,000, in order to cushion the impact of the high cost of living on vulnerable households. Government will increase the number of Social Cash Transfer beneficiaries from 1.3 million households to 1.5 million households as part of the 2026 national budget. In an interview, Wednesday, Chief Choongo said chiefs hoped that government could also procure good motor vehicles for them in the coming years....