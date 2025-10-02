UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says the opposition will help the ruling party win elections because of their confusion. Commenting on Lucky Mulusa’s remarks that the UPND would be voted out next year if the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) conducted a free and fair election, Wednesday, Nkandu said the ECZ should be left alone as it was impartial, saying the Tonse Alliance’s confusion would help them win. “We have never seen an opposition appreciating the ECZ. ECZ has credible men and women who I believe will be able to conduct elections in a very transparent, fair manner. So what’s Lucky Mulusa talking about? Those are bitter individuals, disgruntled individuals. I don’t expect anything positive from them. Otherwise, we are...