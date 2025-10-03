THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested a 66-year-old Ghanaian for falsely obtaining $8,325 from the government. In a statement, Friday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said Morrison Nyarku Obeng obtained the money by pretending to have been an expatriate teacher at a named school in Lusaka when he was not. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has formally charged and arrested a 66-year-old Ghanaian national identified as Morrison Nyarku Obeng. Obeng has been arrested for falsely obtaining USD 8,325.00 from the Government of the Republic of Zambia. The suspect obtained the said money by pretending to have been an expatriate teacher at a named school in Lusaka when in fact not. Obeng was further charged and arrested for money...