CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Cabinet has not met to review the status of Bill 7, and that any decision to reintroduce it to Parliament will be made once Cabinet is formally briefed. He says government is concerned about sentiments expressed by the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), suggesting that government planned to reintroduce Bill 7 in Parliament yesterday. Meanwhile, Mweetwa says government is aware of malicious remarks from some opposition leaders suggesting that Zambia could face a political outcome similar to Malawi’s recent elections. Speaking at a media briefing, Thursday, Mweetwa said government had no prior intention to reintroduce Bill 7 during yesterday’s special sitting of Parliament, as Cabinet has not yet reviewed the Bill’s status. “Government...