ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote says there is no specific date when citizens will start receiving uninterrupted power supply but predicts electricity stability in 2026. Meanwhile, Chikote says Zesco only managed to collect $81 million against the target of $140 million from the emergency tariffs, citing load shedding as one of the reasons for not meeting the target. He adds that the Ministry was shocked that those who were targeted as consumers consuming above 200 units in a month dropped to under 200 units consumption. When asked during a Parliamentary Committee on Energy when citizens could expect to receive uninterrupted power, Chikote said 24/7 power supply depended on the completion of alternative power projects. “How do we communicate to our citizens...