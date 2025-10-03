CENTRAL Province Permanent Secretary Dr Milner Mwanakampwe says banks must perhaps be put in charge of disbursing Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loans so that beneficiaries are directly followed up if they default. And Dr Mwanakampwe says doomsayers who claim CDF is not visible must open their eyes because CDF has touched people’s lives in a positive way. Speaking when Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo paid a courtesy call on him, Wednesday, Dr Mwanakampwe said the CDF loan repayment in the province had not been good. “The issue of CDF, we’re grateful that your Ministry yet again in 2026 has increased the CDF allocation per constituency to K40 million plus. That’s a huge leap of faith, and we’re...