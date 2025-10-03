GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Mike Mposha says the Southern African region is likely to receive increased rainfall, particularly during the critical months of December, January, and February. Mposha says the entire country is likely to experience normal to above-normal rainfall between December and January 2026, with a significant risk of flash floods and riverine flooding. Speaking when he presented a ministerial statement on the 2025/2026 rainy season forecast in Parliament, Thursday, Mposha said Northwestern, Western, Southern, and parts of Lusaka, Luapula, and Northern provinces were likely to receive rains in October. “Madam Speaker, I seek to inform the nation of the projected rainfall patterns for the upcoming season. This forecast is fundamental to our national planning, economic stability, and...