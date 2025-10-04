THE Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has announced that it will launch the online passport application system within a month. Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has also expressed concern over the growing number of unauthorised police checkpoints, and has directed the police command to ensure that all checkpoints are clearly designated. He warned that officers found mounting unauthorised checkpoints will face disciplinary action, including dismissal. In a press briefing, Friday, Mwiimbu said his Ministry had already developed the online passport application system and commenced training for all its officers from the 10 provinces on how to interface with it. “Colleagues from the media, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has already developed the...