FORMER Minister Kapembwa Simbao has been elected as the new presidential candidate for the Zambia We Want party after a rerun. Others elected include Dr Auxilia Ponga as the party chairperson. Last week, Zambia We Want Secretary General Muhabi Lungu said the party would have a rerun for its presidential candidate after failing to secure a clear win during its convention last Tuesday. Although Simbao finished first in the race, Lungu noted that he failed to meet the required 50 percent plus one threshold, setting him up for a rerun against Ernest Mwansa. Confirming the results in an interview, Friday, Lungu said Simbao secured a win after scoring 54.8 percent of the votes. “Yes, Mr Simbao has been elected as...