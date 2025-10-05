CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa says the country is in trouble and is on the path to being classified as a failed state. Sangwa adds that he doesn’t want to own a political party but is willing to join one. Meanwhile, Sangwa believes that you can hire politicians every five years, but you can’t be doing the same for judges. Speaking when he appeared on Emmanuel Mwamba’s Verified programme, Friday, Sangwa said the position of the Presidency had been cheapened in the country. “I have challenged Zambians, and if they are willing, let’s join hands. I cannot assume that they are willing. It’s a huge sacrifice. It’s a huge sacrifice. And I’m calling upon Zambians to say, ‘let’s make the sacrifice...